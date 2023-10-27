Vernon teacher receives Premier's Award for Excellence in Education

W.L. Seaton Secondary teacher Lana O’Brien encourages her students to act out.

And for that, the drama and choir teacher received the Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education for her dedication to her students.

O'Brien is among 34 educators from across British Columbia to receive the prestigious award.

She received accolades in the extracurricular leadership category.

“A really important part of what I do with students here is let them know that this tiny, little town is just the beginning of their life and they can expand and grow and do anything they want to do in the world,” said the drama and choir teacher.

“We have to give them room to explore and expand and to figure themselves out.”

O'Brien was nominated by retired drama teacher Linda Beaven.

“She is an amazing teacher and the hours that she puts in ... she just never stops,” Beaven said.

Launched in 2018, the awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, support staff, principals, vice-principals, as well as school and district leaders, who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students throughout the province.

This year, awards were given to three recipients in each of the 10 categories.

The nomination period ran from April 14 until May 5 and was open to the public as well as those working in the education sector.

The award recipients were celebrated at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Thursday.

Each recipient received a $2,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy.