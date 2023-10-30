Vernon AirBnB operator says regulations will do more harm than good in some circumstances

Photo: Air Bnb

Rob Senger agrees there should be regulations for AirBnB rentals, but says a blanket policy may do more harm than good.

Senger has two homes in Vernon listed on the platform that he rents out as his full-time employment. But he says he accommodates more than just vacationers.

Senger says there are short-term rentals by sun seekers in July and August, but for the rest of the year he has longer-term rentals that he says benefit the community.

He would like officials to create a policy that would allow for such rentals.

Earlier this month, the province introduced legislation that short-term rental owners must live on the same property.

The aim is to aim the rental crisis, but Senger argues he provides a beneficial service that people can't find elsewhere.

He started renting on AirBnB in 2018 and has rented to families undergoing medical treatment that need a place to stay, work crews and others who need longer-term rentals.

“I am not just a tourist operator, I provide a service to members of our community needing a private and safe home in times of need,” Senger said.

As an example, he opened one of his locations to a large family evacuated during this past summer's forest fires.

“In my other homes, I was able to host Gore Mutual, one of the largest insurance providers for the fire losses in Kelowna and the Shuswap. They sent a team of five from their Ontario office for over a month to our community,” Senger said.

Senger said he understands, and even welcomes policies to regulate STRs, but calls his offerings "vital" to the community.

“We have had some families that are going through medical treatments at Vernon Jubilee or Kelowna General Hospital, mainly for cancer. These families can stay together in that private bubble, while one of their family members is going through something so critical,” he said.

Senger argues his rental format allows families greater comfort as they have all the amenities of a home, rather than just a hotel room.

“I market the homes for a week or longer rentals, so I don’t affect the local motel/hotel demand. My suggestions to the city and to the province have included asking for a new classification for medium-term rental of one week or longer.

“There has to be some regulation of it, but for a successful, established businesses like myself, there is no reason why we shouldn't be granted an approval.”

A statement from the City of Vernon said: "Staff and administration are now taking the time to review the tabled legislation regulating short-term rentals. Once a thorough review of the proposed changes has been conducted, an update will be provided to council. There is no timetable on when that review will be completed."