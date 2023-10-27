Fireworks not allowed in Vernon, reminds fire chief

Photo: Coldstream Firehall

Vernon residents are reminded that Halloween fireworks are prohibited within city limits.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services says the use of consumer fireworks and sky lanterns is not permitted.

“Each year, we receive calls regarding fireworks being discharged around Halloween,” says Fire Chief David Lind. “Fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year in Canada, and too often, property damage as well. They’re simply not allowed.”

The City of Vernon are safe alternatives to fireworks that residents may want to consider, such as: an outdoor movie night; glow sticks; battery powered flameless candles; a bylaw compliant campfire; or noise makers.

The use or storage of fireworks without a permit could net you a fine of up to $300 – and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.

There are several options for viewing fireworks displays in the North Okanagan, however.

Fireworks are planned in BX, Coldstream, Armstrong, and Enderby.