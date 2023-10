Photo: Jon Manchester

A police incident has closed Mabel Lake Road in the North Okanagan.

Details are few so far, but Castanet is told the RCMP Emergency Response Team is on site near Mabel Lake.

Local officers and ambulance paramedics are also on scene.

Police are turning motorists back to Enderby, and the road is closed.

It's not yet known what prompted the police action, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information and will update this story as more becomes known.