Smash that gourd at Vernon firefighters' pumpkin drop

Photo: Vernon Firefighters

Halloween may be over – but don't throw out that pumpkin!

Vernon firefighters invite you to smash your gourd from atop the department's training tower.

The Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society second annual pumpkin drop takes place Saturday.

Firefighter Ben Suranko says people can come to the fire station and make a donation to take part in the fun.

“You get to climb up into the tower and drop a pumpkin from up above,” says Suranko.

Pumpkin 'droppings' will go out to organic waste providers for animal feed around Vernon.

The kid-friendly event takes place at the main Fire Station No. 1 downtown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Firefighters will have hot chocolate, candy, music and other activities set up for kids.

Suranko says last year the charity raised $1,050, and he would like to see that surpassed this year.

“Everything that is donated is going to a charitable event, whether that's local or towards BC Burn Fund, hospice society is a big one, anything around town. We try to keep it local as much as we can,” said Suranko.