Take a peek at Vernon's certified scary Halloween tour

Chelsey Mutter

Most people can agree, the last thing you want to hear your realtor say is that the house they’re showing you is “certified scary” – but for clients of John Deak and John Christmas, the phrase has a different meaning.

The two Vernon realtors are organizers of the Great Halloween Tour of Vernon, where homes are "Certified Scary."

Participants are celebrating the spirit of Halloween by decorating their homes for all to enjoy.

“It’s nuts – we have lines of cars driving by here checking out the house and other people who are on the list are saying the same thing,” said Deak, who decorates his own home for the occasion.

The pair joined up because Christmas has been organizing Vernon’s Christmas light tour for six years.

He says they noticed a growing number of houses decorating for Halloween, and joining up felt right with Christmas’ experience and Deak’s love of Halloween.

The duo have created a list of homes that they’ve certified for the tour, a map of which can be found on the tour's Facebook page.

Deak says participants are thrilled to be a part of the tour and to receive messages from excited people joining in on the spirit of Halloween. The duo have had a lot of people reaching out with compliments and wanting to learn more about the tour.

He says people are already asking what it takes to get their house certified for next year, adding the community response has been great and is getting similar excitement as Christmas’ upcoming Christmas light tour.

“All the families want to go out to do it together. It really builds community, and I think that’s what every town and city needs,” said Christmas.

“Once you set up the tour, it’s actually crazy. You start to see more houses pop up, it becomes cultural almost, so it’s crazy to see that grow.”

Deak says his journey started after he took possession of a home on Halloween day in 1995, when his decorations consisted of two pumpkins and a road flare.

“When I was a kid, everyone else’s dad had real fireworks, my dad had a road flare,” said Deak. “It was really, actually, quite cool because it had this crazy glow to it.”

They say they hope to continue growing the Halloween tour each year and turn it into a fundraiser.

Christmas says the Christmas light tour has a charity aspect already, which is why enthusiasts will need to wait a little longer before that tour launches, to get everything set up.

Anyone wanting to check out the tour has from now until Oct. 31 because, Deak says by Nov. 1, decorations will come down.