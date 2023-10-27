Province has grant money to help Vernon groups combat racism

Photo: Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society

Provincial grants are being offered to help fight racism.

Community organizations are invited to apply for annual grants that support projects that tackle racial inequity and foster inter-cultural understanding in B.C.

"One of our tools for fighting racism is eliminating financial barriers for those doing the work in their communities," said Niki Sharma, BC Attorney General. "These grants allow government and front-line organizations to work better together to provide supports for building racial equity throughout the province."

The B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants are intended to support community projects that help reduce systemic racism and incidents of hate, as well as build inter-cultural interaction, trust and understanding.

Each organization that meets grant criteria can receive up to $5,000 to cover direct costs needed to administer their project.

"B.C. is made strong by our diversity but there's still more work to combat racism, hate and cultural intolerance," said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. "I encourage organizations doing this important work to apply for a grant, so we can support you and your community in making B.C. a safer and more inclusive place for all people."

Funding preference will be given to applications submitted by racialized and marginalized groups. Projects must start by March 1, 2024, and be complete by March 31, 2025. In the 2022-23 grant cycle, more than 60 organizations throughout B.C. received support.

Grant applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

"The grant supported us to take a holistic approach to programming that promotes a deeper understanding of belonging in British Columbia. We have been entrusted as the first point of contact for many people who are new to the area, and we have a responsibility to help share their stories and celebrate their successes. The grant helped us do that,” said Amelia Sirianni, executive director, Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society.

For more information on the program and how to apply for a grant, click here.