Landlords, tenants share responsibility for dealing with bed bugs, says ministry

Photo: Orkin

Both landlords and tenants share responsibility for dealing with bed bugs.

"The Residential Tenancy Act does not specifically regulate instances where bed bugs are found in rental units but does state that landlords and tenants share responsibility for maintaining the rental property," a Ministry of Housing spokesperson said in an email.

This comes after several Vernon apartment residents came forward to complain of bed bugs and cockroaches in their buildings.

Given the tight rental market, they say they feel pressured to accept the situation.

"Under the RTA, a landlord is responsible for ensuring that rental units meet health, safety and housing standards and are reasonably suitable for people to live in (e.g. there is running water, windows and the structure is sound). Landlords are generally responsible for dealing with bed bugs," the ministry says.

However, the tenant also bears some responsibility.

"The tenant is also required to maintain reasonable health, cleanliness and sanitary standards throughout the rental unit. The tenant is responsible for co-operating with the landlord's efforts to manage the bed bugs such as giving the landlord access to the unit and prepping the unit for treatment, washing and bagging clothing, etc."

Residents of Carlton Manor and Willow Manor call the situation an "infestation" and "deplorable."

Property owner Endicott Living has brought in pest control and continue to deal with the problem, but residents say the bugs don't seem to be going away.

"We deal with every issue as it comes up," said rental co-ordinator Tamryn Koebel.

Fumigation is planned after tenants and their furniture move out at the end of the month, she said.

Even still, experts say it can take multiple treatments over months to completely get rid of the pests.

The ministry ads that landlords cannot charge tenants for the cost of bed bug remediation, regardless of who performs the work.

"If a tenant believes their unit is not suitable for occupancy or they have been charged for remediation costs inappropriately, they are encouraged to file a dispute with the RTB. Similarly, landlords may seek dispute resolution through the RTB if they believe their tenant is not complying with the RTA," the LandlordBC website states.

Although bedbugs have no wings, they can travel from place to place on luggage, upholstery, and from unit to unit in multi-family dwellings.

Bites are the most common way people realize they have bed bugs.

The insects are about a quarter of an inch in length with a flat, oval body. They are brown, but may appear reddish brown is engorged with blood. Their eggs are about the size of a pinhead, are pearl-white, and stick to surfaces.

The fecal matter is partially digested blood in tiny spots, often found on bed sheets.

You may also find moulted skin shells.

Tips to avoid bed bugs include not storing items under your bed, using a plastic mattress cover, removing clothes off the floor or bed, where they may latch on and be transported elsewhere.

Vacuum regularly and dispose of the bag in an outside garbage can.

In hotel rooms, check curtains, carpet, walls, and mattress before unpacking. If you spot a potential infestation, ask for another room.

Be wary of free furniture on the side of the road.