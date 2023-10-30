More buoys added to Kalamalka Lake paddle trail

Photo: District of Lake Country

Installation of the paddle trail at the southern end of Kalamalka Lake has begun.

The Regional District of North Okanagan Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, made up of representatives from the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and RDNO Electoral Areas B and C, approved the project in 2019.

Since then, in partnership with the District of Lake Country, work has been completed to ensure all provincial and federal regulatory requirements have been met to install the paddle trail marker buoys.

The buoys are being installed through Nov. 3.

When complete, the paddle trail will span the entire length of Kal Lake.

Talk of the aquatic trail began shortly after a similar trail was opened on Okanagan Lake in 2018 from McKinnley Landing to Bertram Creek Park in Kelowna.

The purpose of the trail is to provide additional recreational amenities to the public and to promote safety by encouraging non-motorized watercraft to stay close to the shoreline.

This will reduce conflicts between motorized and non-motorized vessels and help encourage motorized boat use away from the shoreline, reducing shoreline erosion from speedboat wakes.

The paddle trail will see 43 buoys installed in the lake, placed every 500 metres or so apart.