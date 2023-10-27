North Okanagan Optimists Club seeking nominations for Junior Good Citizen

Photo: NOOC

Do you know a North Okanagan youth who deserves some kudos? Then, the North Okanagan Optimists Club want to hear from you.

NOOC will be awarding Vernon's first Junior Good Citizen in the new year.

The award is for a resident of greater Vernon between the ages of eight and 18.

“The junior good citizen of the year is a child who actively participates in the betterment of their community. We are looking for a great volunteer, cheerleader, friend and role model. A lot of different youths have the potential to be our junior good citizens, please help us find them,” said Kathleen Dubois, jr. good citizen chairperson

“This award is based on the long-standing Good Citizen of the Year that is awarded by JCI Vernon.The Optimists Club wants to provide opportunity for youth, so this partnership is a great fit for our club.”

The award will be presented in January 2024 and will include a gift for the winner and a chance for them to direct a corporate donation to the charity of their choice.

Anyone can nominate a youth in the community.

“We want to hear about all the wonderful kids in the city we love. The winner will be chosen by the Optimists and legal guardians will be contacted for discussion prior to any accolades,” said Dubois.

A nomination letter can be sent to [email protected].

People are asked to include details such as contact information and if possible the contact information of the child's legal guardian.

Nominations are open until Dec. 1.

The project aligns well with the mission statement of the Optimists international: To make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves.

“We are a worldwide volunteer organization. Locally, the Optimists chapter runs many projects, like the heritage fair and stamp design competition, the community unplug and play events and toy boxes, youth photo and essay contests, and provide hundreds of hours of volunteer work towards local events for happy, healthy kids,” Dubois said.