Morningview On Middleton launches neighbourhood with 2 showhomes

Greater Vernon's newest neighbourhood offers valley views and more from Middleton Mountain.

Avillia Developments launched its Morningview On Middleton over the weekend.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte and MLA Harwinder Sandhu helped cut the ribbon to open the two showhomes on display.

"In the coming months, we look forward to unveiling an additional two showhomes, each unique in its own way and showcasing the diversity of living options available," said Avillia president Patrick Shaver.

Morningview is a new community located on the east side of Middleton.

"Valley views, walkable streets, park and playground, and trail heads are just out the door of your brand new home. You'll have easy access to the trails in Middleton Mountain Park and Farnsworth Nature Preserve, and Kalamalka Lake is minutes away, which means you can spend your days outdoors," a statement on the company's website says.

Morningview will consist of single-family and duplex homes of various sizes, price ranges and styles.

They will feature double- or triple-car attached garages.

The majority of homes at Morningview are walkout, single-family, front-attached garage homes in either a two-storey or rancher bungalow model.

