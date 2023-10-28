Vernon yard transformed into frightening fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

Get your scare on while helping the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store.

Not only does the Vernon-based auxiliary help animals – especially in times of emergency – but they also help people.

Every year, the auxiliary provides hampers full of food and other items to local seniors in need.

“We are maxed out at 54 Christmas hampers this year,” says Gena Barzan.

“Our goal is to give enough that they don't have to spend their pension cheque the one month of the year.”

A local haunted house is helping to raise donations for the hamper drive.

For the past few years, Anne Urquhart, her husband Mitch Christofferson and brother, Tim Urquhart, have decorated the property at 3206 17th Street, turning it into a Halloween spectacle.

This year, they will be collecting donations for the auxiliary on Oct. 31.

“Each year, more and more kids come and the decorations get better and better,” said Anne. “For those wanting a unique Halloween picture, there will be several photo opportunities.”

Anne says she and her brother were impressed by all the help the auxiliary provides to the community and decided to make it their charity of choice.

“They help with animal disaster teams during fires, floods. They send out qualified teams to supply animal feed and many other items,” she said. “They also assist locals with vet bills, animal food, and hampers for seniors.”

When they learned how tight things are for the auxiliary this year, they knew they had to help.

Anne says they will be providing hot chocolate to guests, handing out flyers with information on the auxiliary and will have a cash donation box with proceeds going to the auxiliary.

Barzan and her husband, Dale, will be on hand Halloween night to greet people in person.

Donations can also be dropped off at the auxiliary store 3100A 29th Ave., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.