Best-selling Vernon author to help raise funds for Schubert Centre

Photo: Randy Kolibaba

Best-selling author Randy Kolibaba will help raise funds for Vernon's Schubert Centre.

Kolibaba, who served for many years with the RCMP and was head of the Vernon detachment, nearly died several years ago due to a medical situation.

He recovered and wrote the inspirational book 'Is this the life you imagined? What if you were wrong?'

Since then, he has spoken at many events and on Nov. 4 will be at the Schubert Centre, helping to raise funds for the local seniors facility.

“The whole evening is one where I will be discussing the book and having people ask themselves the question does life happen to you or does life happen for you?” he said.

“We are going to talk about there is no do-over, or no rewind button and if you could change your life with thought, would you and when would you do it?”

Kolibaba said it will be an interactive evening followed by a social time.

“I am donating my time, 100 per cent of the proceeds goes right to the Schubert Centre,” said Kolibaba who also donated 100 per cent of the proceeds from book sales to charity.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the downtown centre.