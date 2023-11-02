Ribbons of Green group calls for more bike paths in Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon's Ribbons of Green group is calling for more bike trails to make the city easier to get around.

A delegation addressed city council's last meeting, highlighting the need for more bike routes.

The organization is hoping for more separated and protected bike paths to encourage more people to get out on two wheels.

"In 2023, the GoByBike organization reported Vernon had 913 riders, of which 449 were new to the province-wide, one week event. A total distance of 34,000 kilometres were logged by Vernon and North Okanagan cyclists," a report to council noted.

To encourage more ridership, the society is asking the city to budget and build more off-roadway, separated facilities such as that along 25th Avenue, create more 'quiet street' routes with traffic diversion/calming, and on-street but separated facilities.

The group is hoping to connect existing bike paths to allow for people to get around the city better.

A full list of the proposed routes and safety measures can be found in the report.