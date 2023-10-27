IH says its prepared to surge ER staffing if needed following clinic closure

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Interior Health has no immediate plans to increase Vernon Jubilee Hospital ER staffing following the Sterling Centre Clinic’s impending closure on Nov. 15 – but it can provide extra staff if needed.

Chris Simms, director of clinical operations for IH, says the health authority has the ability to surge staff to the emergency department to help out if there’s a significant shift in volume.

IH says it doesn’t track emergency department visits by month, but it was able to provide averages for its fiscal periods.

It says the ER didn’t see any significant increase in numbers after the North Okanagan Medical Clinic (inside Superstore) closed in September of this year.

The first 14 days of October show the ER getting between 128 and 177 visitors, for an average of 149 daily patients.

Simms says he’s seen that number fluctuate up to as high as 180 patients per day, “maybe even a little bit higher.”

Asked if he expects the ER patient volume to change much following the Sterling closure, Simms said he doesn't want to suggest that Sterling "will be the same or different" than what happened when the clinic in Superstore closed.

“At this time, we watch the emerg ... visits and volumes very regularly. We respond to increases as needed,” said Simms.

“We have to do this often every year when respiratory season emerges because there's often an increase in the public needing care. So I would say we're monitoring them, we're going to respond like we do. Like it would be normal business if there's significant increases in volume, and we'll continue with that approach.”

Simms said Vernonites can use services like the Urgent Primary Care Clinic, speak to a nurse through Health Link at 811, and get prescriptions from pharmacists.

He acknowledged those supports will not “fill the gap of seeing a physician, but there are primary care visits that can be taken care of, in some cases” by other means.

“This is going to be tough on the community, and I think any time primary care access is lost, it is a source of concern,” said Simms.

“So I certainly sympathize with those that have been using the walk-in clinic to access primary care.”