New science centre exhibit uses 'superheroes' to teach importance of soil

Photo: Okanagan Science Centre

The Okanagan Science Centre is highlighting superheroes in the community – and they’re smaller than you might have imagined.

“Beneath our feet, a league of superheroes are at work to make life on Earth possible,” says the centre.

The Soil Superheroes exhibit will give visitors a chance to meet soil’s star players, such as Captain Clay, The Mole, and Wonder Worm.

The exhibit is on loan from the Canadian Agricultural and Food Museum and has both on-site and digital programming. The interactive exhibit looks at soil science and will bring awareness to soil health and sustainability, something that affects food security, climate, health and the overall quality of life of Canadians.

“Soil Superheroes is a great addition to our main gallery and many of the upcoming climate action initiatives that are happening at the science centre this fall,” says executive director Dione Chambers.

Guests have the opportunity to check out the traveling exhibit until January.

The exhibit will give visitors an underground perspective on the importance of soil and how soil superheroes provide humans with food and medicine, clean the water we drink, and protect the climate.

Characters will help answer the questions: What is soil and why is it so important. It will also look at how human activities, from farming practices to what we buy, reuse and recycle affects soil around the world.

The exhibit was developed by the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, part of Ingenium – Canada’s Museums of Science and Innovation. It’s in partnership with a number of industry and soil knowledge experts.

“The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum could not have developed this amazing exhibition without the help of so many amazing partners,” said Kerry-Leigh Burchill with the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum.

“This fun exhibition will contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation for the vital role that soil health plays in our environment and to our overall quality of life. We hope our newly assembled band of superheroes will spark curiosity about the importance of soil stewardship and sustainability."