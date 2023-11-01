Comedy The Birds and the Bees coming to VDPAC

Photo: VDPAC

The Birds and the Bees is coming to Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre – but it’s not exactly like the talk our parents gave us when coming of age.

The comedy is about "love, lust, beekeeping, and the artificial insemination of turkeys."

It's set in adjoining bedrooms and follows turkey farmer Sarah, who's moved in with her mom following a split with her husband. The flirty neighbour Earl and young graduate student Ben form the perfect breeding ground for unlikely attractions.

"I love this big-hearted, silly, modern, and progressive, sex farce, where the older characters get to have as much fun, or more, than their younger counterparts," says artistic director Ashlie Corcoran. "But, this piece is also much more than frolicking fun. It also plays with generational differences and the way those differences are revealed in issues of environmentalism, economics, sexuality, and good morals."

Mark Crawford’s The Birds and the Bees is touring across B.C., and will make its way to Vernon Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the VDPAC’s Spotlight Series.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors, $40 for students and $30 First two rows (all ages). For tickets, please call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit www.vdpac.ca.

"Vernon audiences may remember Mark Crawford's distinct Canadian humour from some of his past performances that have toured to Vernon such as: The New Canadian Curling Club and Bed and Breakfast. We are so glad that the Arts Club is touring across B.C. again!"

The Birds and the Bees premiered at the Blyth Festival in 2016, and held the title of most produced Canadian play in 2016. Crawford is the creator and a notable Canadian actor and playwright.

The play has an audience advisory for general sauciness, strong language, sexual content and some nudity.

"I am super excited to be working on this hilarious Canadian play about beekeeping, farming, family, and new beginnings with this incredible cast of well-loved actors," says director Lauren Taylor.

Contributed Arts Club Theatre Company