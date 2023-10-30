Cops For Kids urges Vernon to join spin and yoga event for charity

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Officers roll into the Vernon RCMP detachment Sept. 16 during the annual Cops For Kids ride.

Cops for Kids is hoping Vernon residents will come out to support the charity by taking part in a spin or yoga class.

Officers will be participating to raise funds for the police charity, which supports kids in need in the community.

“Sunday Nov. 5, folks are invited to hop onto a stationary bike or join a yoga class to raise funds and awareness for local kids in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis,” says the group.

The CSN Collision Centres Clip in for Families will be taking place at Ladies World Health and Fitness in Vernon. For one day only, Ladies World will be going co-ed to support the event.

Local fitness instructors will be leading indoor cycling and yoga classes for various fitness abilities.

Classes cost $25 per person and include $10 towards a post-workout refreshment at Browns Social House, swag bags for all, fundraising awards, silent auction, and more.

More information can be found here.