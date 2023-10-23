Vernon's new Cornhole League comes to town for winter season

Chelsey Mutter

A new sporting league has made its way to Vernon, and it’s a game many people have played before: Cornhole.

League Organizer Jeff Harrison says it’s the second year of Vernon’s Cornhole League but the first year it's been registered with Cornhole Canada. This means members of the league will be able to gain points through tournaments and some league play to hopefully make their way to Nationals.

Jeff says it’s his goal to make it to that National competition, but his aim with starting the league in Vernon is to grow the sport.

“If you’re even thinking about coming and playing, come drop in and try it out,” said Harrison, explaining that a drop in cost $20, while the season costs $70 to play every Sunday from the beginning of November to the end of March.

The $70 league fee includes players insurance for the year, and Harrison said bags and boards will be provided. Players can supply their own if they wish, but it’s not necessary.

Games take place Sunday afternoons at Rosters, people can inquire about registering at the sports bar, or they can visit the Vernon Cornhole Facebook page, or email Harrison directly at [email protected].

A Cornhole League recently popped up in Kamloops and Kelowna is trying to get one going as well, said Harrison. He’s hoping to do some cross promoting in the cornhole facebook group so more people can get involved in the sport.

“There’s nothing to do here in Vernon in the winter, unless you go snowboarding or skiing,” said Harrison.

The Vernon league will also be hosting regional tournaments here in town, where league members will get a discounted rate to play, and anyone not in the league will need to pay the full price. People who take part in the tournaments will have the chance to get more points and qualify for nationals.

Players will play a variety of ways, including singles and blind draws where a computer generates a random partner for you.