Trio of outstanding performing arts students receive Vernon bursaries

Three young Vernonites' dreams of seeing their names in lights – or working behind them – is a little bit closer, thanks to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

The recipients of the $1,000 performing arts bursaries for 2023 are Kady Brandel, Anastasia Lutsenko, and Amy Cuthbertson.

“We have a very accomplished local community of youth theatre, dance and music programs here, which shows how important the Performing Arts are to our emerging young artists,“ said executive director Jim Harding. “We want to continue encouraging them with our bursary program to help them explore and develop careers.”

Brandel is a first year bachelor of fine arts student at Simon Fraser University and a Vernon Secondary School graduate. She plans to get a masters, shifting her studies from performance to backstage for a career in theatre production and design, including being a stage manager. She hopes to travel and tour theatre and musical productions.

Lutsenko is from Coldstream and is a first year bachelor student. She says her goal is to become a “performer, educator and entrepreneur who can eventually serve and grow the performing arts scene in the Okanagan. My dream is to create more opportunities for local students to grow their craft and not have to move away to create high quality music.”

Cuthbertson is in her first year of a four-year production design and technical arts program at the National Theatre School in Montreal. She is also a W.L. Seaton Secondary and 27th Street Theatre alumni. She plans to specialize in lighting design, which she says has been her passion “since day one” with her dream job being working in London’s West End theatre district.

The performing arts society makes bursaries available to Greater Vernon and area Grade 12 students entering, or currently enrolled in, post-secondary Performing Arts or Performing Arts Management programs or in a recognized Performing Arts apprenticeship program.

Bursaries are made possible through donations from Performing Arts Centre patrons, tips collected at coat check, and the bar and concession, as well as specified tax deductible donations, sponsorships from local businesses and gifts by donors.

“This 2023-24 year should be our first uninterrupted season since the pandemic,” said Harding. “We want to grow our bursary program with the number of bursaries we can award, and also increase the amount we can offer, because the cost of post-secondary education can often be daunting and we want to help.”