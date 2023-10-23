Enderby residents fighting to try and keep BMO branch open in town

Photo: Google Street View

In just a few short months the town of Enderby is expected to have just one financial institution, but one resident is hoping she can change that.

Kelly Brown says she's trying to prevent Enderby’s BMO branch from closing on April 26, 2024.

She’s trying to spread the word about a meeting taking place Dec. 5 at the Enderby Legion to try and get as many affected residents together as possible.

“Then they can see how upset people are and how many customers they have,” said Brown. “They haven’t even given us a reason.”

Brown says she’s hoping to get a representative from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to attend the meeting as well. She’d originally received a letter notifying her of the closure, and inside was a note about the agency and their responsibility to ensure the closure adheres to requirements of the Bank Act.

To Brown's knowledge, no public consultation was done before the bank announced the closure, and she's hoping the consumer agency will get involved because of that.

The closure will impact a lot of Enderby residents, she said, particularly the senior population.

“It means the closest branch for me is 25 minutes in either direction, that's fine I can drive,” said Brown “However, that bank serves a lot of seniors … they can't drive and even if they drive in the summer, winter is also another issue.”

Customers of the Enderby Branch were told their business will automatically be transferred to a branch in Salmon Arm. On top of the driving distance, seniors will need to figure out parking in Salmon Arm, which isn’t always free like it is in Enderby, said Brown.

Brown says she’s been encouraged to bank online, but that is not a realistic solution for a lot of seniors or businesses needing to make deposits.

“There's a whole bunch of issues with it closing and they're not even going to leave a bank machine for those of us who use bank machines," she added.

While Brown is hoping to keep the branch open, she says if it does close she's already been hearing from people who are planning to transfer to the Enderby and District Credit Union – the city's last financial institution option.