Tim Hicks to play at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday

Award-winning country music artist Tim Hicks is coming to town.

The five-time JUNO Award nominated and Canadian Country Music Association Award winner will be playing at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2023-24 Spotlight Season’s Special Presentations Series.

Hicks is known for his surefooted, every-person attitude and party-ready anthems. His Campfire Troubadour Tour kicks off this October with 20 stops across Canada including Calgary, Ottawa– and Vernon.

Hicks will play acoustic renditions and stripped-down versions of crowd favourites along with songs from his most recent album, Campfire Troubadour Vol 2, inspired by the Canadian summer nights spent around a campfire exchanging tales and singing songs.

He has earned four platinum-selling singles, a double platinum single, nine gold singles and 18 Top 10 radio songs during the course of his 10-year career.

“I can’t wait to bring the Campfire Troubadour Tour all the way out to Vernon. We’re touring like we’ve never toured before - playing stripped back, up close and personal, telling the stories behind the songs, just as if we are all around a campfire and I brought a guitar. We’ve waited a long time to take a show like this on the road, and I’m stoked to share the unique experience with everyone,” said Hicks.

With tunes like '5:01,' 'Shake These Walls,' 'What A Song Should Do' and "No Truck Song,' Hicks has helped define today's country music.

In 2023, Throw Down Deluxe featured 'Taking It Easy' and a new rendition of the fan favourite "Stronger Beer."

Another summer anthem, 'Yee to the Haw,' is now available on all platforms.

“What’s a better way to spend a fall evening than coming to the theatre with your friends for a campfire sing-along with Tim Hicks,” said VDPAC Artistic Director Erin Kennedy.

Kelowna-based special guest Teigen Gayse will open for Hicks.

The rising Métis entertainer was the finalist in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition and performed during CCMA week. Her highly anticipated new single 'Sleeping With Her' hit radio play in August, and her single 'If You Show Me Yours' was Top 30 on country radio.

Tickets are $59 for adults, $56 for seniors and $54 for students.

VIP Upgrades can be purchased directly from Hicks’ website. For tickets, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.