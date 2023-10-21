Halloween Tour of Vernon on through Oct. 31

Photo: Facebook

Looking for some Halloween fun this year?

Then check out this 'certified scary' Halloween tour.

Vernon realtors John 'Halloween' Deak and John Christmas have compiled a list of spooky places to visit in Vernon.

The two Johns have created a Facebook page with a list of the best haunts in town, the majority of which are on East Hill.

The tour kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

Also taking place Oct. 31 is the Downtown Vernon Association Treat Trail.

Downtown businesses will be handing out tasty treats from 3 to 5 p.m.