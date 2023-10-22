Glow Up fundraiser for Sunflower Childcare Campaign at Vernon's Okanagan College campus

Photo: Okanagan College

A fundraiser will have children of all ages lighting up the night.

Dress up with the kids, take in a matinee then parade downtown Vernon with glow up lanterns and a stilt walker for the Glow UP: A Matinee, Masquerade and Lantern Light Up Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Okanagan College Foundation is hosting the event that will raise funds for the Sunflower Childcare Campaign, which is collecting money for a childcare centre at Okanagan College’s Vernon Campus. Families and friends are encouraged to wear a costume for the movie Trolls.

After the film, participants will continue the fun by lighting up their lanterns and joining a parade led by a stilt walker and drummers through the streets under the moonlight.

The parade will end at the Vernon Museum where participants can enjoy free entertainment, refreshments and a silent auction.

“Glow Up promises to be a unique celebration of fun and fantasy,” says Shannon Marsh, a volunteer on the organizing committee.

“This event is about celebrating community. This is an opportunity for families and people of all ages to come together while supporting new childcare spaces in Vernon.”

Marsh said she is grateful to the local businesses that have donated silent auction items, from local art and jewelry to gift certificates for family activities and restaurants.

Okanagan College Foundation Development Officer Sasha Carter says she is excited to host Glow UP, which will make a meaningful impact on a critical need in the community.

“The statistics speak for themselves: 50 per cent of parents are currently waitlisted for childcare services and those have an average wait time of two years,” says Carter, adding for student parents, the drive to pursue post-secondary is complicated and daunting enough without having the complexity of finding childcare.

“Students who have access to affordable and safe childcare are three times more likely to graduate. This is a win for our student parents and a win for our community.”

The childcare centre, along with a new student housing building, is scheduled to open for the Fall 2024 semester on the Vernon campus.

To learn more and to register for Glow Up, click here.