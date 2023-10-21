A foursome of ghosts were seen roaming the streets in downtown Vernon Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There was a rather odd sight in downtown Vernon today as a foursome of 'ghosts' made their way along 30th Avenue.

The four friends got into the Halloween spirit by donning white sheets, hats and, of course, sunglasses.

Jessica Lemley said she and her friends were getting their pictures taken at various downtown locations for the fun of it.

“It's not often you get to hang out with all of your friends, so we were so excited to be able to do something together, especially a Halloween theme,” Lemley said as passersby snapped pictures and took video on their smart phones.

“And ghosts are very trendy right now.”

Pictures of the ghostly crew were being taken by professional photographer Cierra Carlyle and will be posted to social media.