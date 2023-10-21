Fewer students means less funding for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Photo: Pexels

Fewer students in School District 83 means a significant drop in funding.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is reporting because student enrolment is down, there will be a $1 million funding reduction.

Dale Culler, SD83 secretary-treasurer, said each year at the end of September, the district must submit student data to the province including demographics, language program enrolment, Indigenous self-identification and reserve residency, special needs categories, and the number of courses for all students in the secondary grades including adults.

The collected information is critical for determining full time equivalency (FTE), tracking student movement between schools, and monitoring enrolment trends in programs.

The Sept. 29 data showed a decrease of 148 FTE over what was projected in February 2023. It is also a decrease of 28 FTE over enrolment as of Sept. 29, 2022.

Culler said one of the most significant areas of discrepancy between projections and actual numbers was in kindergarten. He said similar to most school districts in the province, SD83 relies heavily on Baragar Systems, a software company which helps determine trends, gathers information and demographics about communities, and provides enrolment projections for school districts.

However, this year the numbers were off.

"It could be families moving for lower cost of living, or other reasons,” he said.

Culler estimates the enrolment decline, coupled with some increases in special needs categories, English Language Learners and adult learners, and a decrease in the numbers of Indigenous education students, will mean an overall decrease in the school district's operating grant of approximately $1,008,000.

Amanda Krebs, vice-chairperson, told trustees because of the decrease in enrolment and the corresponding decrease in the operating grant from the ministry of education, the board's amended budget will be affected and a budget committee meeting will be held.

Trustee Corryn Grayston questioned if there were any big surprises and whether there was a procedure to contact schools to determine why there was a decline.

Culler said the big surprise was the Kindergarten numbers, adding the district has noticed a drop between Grade 10 and 11.

Supt. Donna Kriger said analysis is showing the district is losing some kids in that transition.

She said the principal at Salmon Arm Secondary explained in Grade 12, some students are choosing to take all their course requirements in the first semester and then choose not to fill up second semester with courses but rather choose to seek employment or do something else, which impacts course count and secondary numbers.

“Some of the conversations we are having as a leadership team and are already engaged in is what are some of the courses that can be brought forth to students that might be helpful? Is it interest level or do they need to make money before post-secondary?” Kriger asked.

- with files from SD83