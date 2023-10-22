Report to Vernon council states increased homeless activity in north end of the city

Photo: Darren Handschuh

City officials will receive information about Vernon's street-entrenched community at Monday's council meeting.

Annette Sharkey with the Social Planning Council will present elected officials with a report reviewing the homeless situation in Vernon and services being provided to help those living rough.

Vernon took part in a provincial homeless count in April, with the Social Planning Council taking on a co-ordination role.

Partner organizations hosted survey stations and assisted with the count, which found the number of people classified as homeless have increased from 224 last year to 279 in 2023. Despite making up only seven per cent of the census population, 42 per cent of unhoused in Vernon are Indigenous.

According to the report, the Social Planning Council and the COOL Team — a partnership between bylaw officers and outreach workers which offers a collaborative approach to addressing homeless campers — have been monitoring the service needs of people sleeping outside.

The report states they have helped ensure ongoing access to meals, showers, laundry, harm-reduction supplies and referrals to mental health and substance use programs.

Bylaw officers reported ongoing and active use of public parks for sheltering overnight — particularly Polson and Argyle parks. Increased activity has been reported in the north end of town, including areas outside of the City of Vernon’s jurisdiction.

The City of Vernon successfully applied for the second round of the Strengthening Communities Program and has received $312,500 to support the municipality’s efforts to address homelessness. The contract runs until July 31, 2024.

The contract allowed a pilot project called the Homelessness Crisis Intervention Team (HCIT), designed to support service providers and bylaw officers if they require de-escalation assistance with a client. The program was on hiatus over the summer awaiting approval of a funding extension. Turning Points Collaborative has now been approved to continue the program until 2024.

As part of the implementation of the City of Vernon’s Housing Action Plan, the Social Planning Council connected city staff to the Housing Action Team. Of particular interest to the Housing Action Team is the city’s goal of acquiring land for affordable and attainable housing.

The non-profit sector requires land in order to apply for funding from senior levels of government to build affordable units.

The full report can be read on the City of Vernon website agenda package.