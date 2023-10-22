Vernon city council to look at proposed recreation service fees

Photo: City of Vernon

City of Vernon staff will be submitting proposed recreational service fees for council's approval.

Elected officials will receive a report at their regular meeting on Monday which outlines a pay structure for Vernon residents and non-residents.

“A new Greater Vernon Recreation Facilities and Programming Agreement was not renegotiated by the June 30, 2023 deadline. As such ...the participants have been deemed to have withdrawn from participation in the recreation service,” the report states.

“As directed by council, a new pricing and admission structure has been proposed to identify and support the taxation contributions City of Vernon residents currently pay towards recreation services. This is a system that has been previously implemented in other municipalities and is currently utilized by the City of Trail."

Administration is proposing the following:

Vernon residents will receive a 50 per cent discount for all posted recreation admission and rental rates.

Vernon residents will receive a 25 per cent discount for recreation registered programs.

Vernon residents will be provided access to register for programs two weeks before non residents.

Municipalities and electoral areas will have an option to enter into a fee-for-service agreement which will entitle their citizens to participate with the same benefits as City of Vernon residents.

Non-residents and residents of municipalities and electoral areas who do not participate in a fee-for-service will have an option to pay an additional fee to gain equal access.

Households can purchase a Vernon Resident Pass access card for $800 per year, which would allow family members to receive early access and discounts, or individuals can purchase an organized sport pass for $375 per person per year, which would allow these individuals to participate in minor sports activities such as the swim club, minor hockey and other activities.

The full report can be found on the City of Vernon website agenda package.