Greater Vernon Water will get water from different source for three days starting Monday

Greater Vernon Water users are being advised that due to regular maintenance, the Kalamalka Lake water source will be turned off for three days starting Monday.

Regional District of North Okanagan officials said the water supply will return to normal operations on Wednesday.

All customers will be receiving water from the Duteau Creek water source during this time.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source may notice the water is softer and has a lower alkalinity and pH.

This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.