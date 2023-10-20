Deadline to register event for 2024 Vernon Winter Carnival is Oct. 31

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

It's going to be all fun and games at the 2024 Vernon Winter Carnival.

The biggest party of the year will take place Feb. 2 to 11 and board members are hard at work behind the scenes getting ready for the annual event.

The theme of the upcoming carnival is Games, and at their last meeting, board members broke out their best costumes.

“We are so excited for 2024 and our October meeting featured the board showing off their first set of costumes,” chairperson Laurell Cornell said.

Executive Director Kris Fuller said they are “booking parks, security, venues, music, lights and more. It’s getting really busy again and I love it.”

City Coun. Teresa Durning attended the board meeting showing city support and showing her enthusiasm for carnival in an “Apples to Apples’ costume.

“We had folks dressed up in Quidditch, hockey, dominoes, cards costumes. This board is truly dedicated to community and it shows with how much time, talent and energy they put into absolutely everything,” Fuller said. “We are looking at over 120 events already and more registering every day.”

The final day to register an event for carnival is Oct. 31.

“You can do anything you like at your business, club or school...run a games night, hike a trail together, host an online contest or throw a party. Just make sure to connect with us so you can be part of the fun,” Fuller said.

For more information email [email protected].

