HomeToGo rates Vernon ski hill as one of the top 10 destinations

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks have been named to the top 10 ski hills in North America.

HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental marketplace, revealed the results of its annual 2023-24 Ski Season Report which assesses the top 48 ski destinations in North America, evaluating them based on traveler interest and affordability.

After digging through bundles of snow-covered data ranging from lift ticket and accommodation prices to chairlift capacity and average snow depth, HomeToGo has unveiled this year’s top destinations for pow hounds.

"With the warm days of summer behind us, many travelers are starting to set their sights on snowy winter getaways," said Mike Pearce, a HomeToGo spokesperson and travel expert. “Crafting a successful ski trip today presents a challenge, considering factors like cost, weather conditions and estimated time on the slopes, so we have expanded this year's report to encompass aspects such as average snow depth and slope count to ensure travel planning is even more seamless for skiers looking to maximize their holidays this year.”

HomeToGo has compiled scores, based on an array of factors for each destination featured in its 2023-24 Ski Season Report, encompassing 13 states in the U.S. and the provinces of British Columbia and Quebec in Canada.

SilverStar ranked seventh overall with a score of 47.40 while Sun Peaks near Kamloops placing 10th with a rating of 46.40