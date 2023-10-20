Vernon civic leaders to get pay hike starting Nov. 7

Photo: Castanet file photo

Mayor Victor Cumming is getting a raise.

And so is the rest of Vernon city council.

At their regular council meeting Monday, staff will present a report on mayor and council remuneration.

“The Council Renumeration Policy, amended August 15, 2022, following the review of the Remuneration Committee, established a policy for an annual increase in remuneration for the Mayor and Members of Council,” the report states.

“As per the policy, the base rate for council is set at $2.44 per capita effective Nov. 1, 2021 The base rate increases with population growth. CPI is calculated on the base rate at the 4 year rolling average, which is 3.7% and equals $4,150 for the Mayor and $1,535 for Council members.”

The base rate adjusts the mayor's salary to $112,776.17 and councillors salary to $41,727.18 as of Nov. 7.

The full report can be see in the City of Vernon council agenda website.