Two road projects in Vernon are nearing completion

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Work is nearing completion on Phase 2 Silver Star Road multi-use path.

Paving of the project is scheduled the week of Oct. 23. Line painting, signage, ditching, hydroseeding, fencing and site cleanup will be completed after paving and the road is scheduled to be opened by Oct. 31.

An update on the project will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday.

A staff report will also update the 28th Avenue railway crossing upgrade.

Work has been focused on a sewer main repair and paving at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 29th Street. The intersection is currently closed to traffic, and will remain closed until paving is completed. Paving is scheduled for the week of Oct. 23.

The project includes the rehabilitation of rail pads, approximately 80 metres of road, and storm sewer replacement along 28th Avenue from 29th Street to 28th Street. The project also includes some curb and sidewalk replacement and upgrades. CN will construct the rail works and a civil contractor will complete the road and utility works.