Vernon's Shanda Hill only person on the planet to complete three Double Deca races, has sights set on fourth

Photo: Facebook

On a planet of more than eight billion people, Vernon's Shanda Hill is the only person on Earth to have completed three Double Deca races.

To put that in perspective, a Double Deca is the equivalent of 20 Ironman races.

Each Double Deca consists of 76 kilometres of swimming, followed by 3,600 kilometres of cycling and then 844 km of running, which is a tenfold marathon on its own.

Hill completed the 26 day long Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous race in Mexico Friday, less than a month after completing the Swiss Ultra Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland, which she completed in 625 hours and 21 minutes, "obliterating her previous record by over 20 hours.”

She completed her first Double Deca in 2019 where she was the first Canadian, male or female, to finish the Mexican Double Deca race.

The amazing feat of completing three Double Decas has placed Hill in an elite category of her own.

“Sometimes I wonder if that is because everybody was smart enough to say no to one race,” Hill said with a laugh from Mexico.

“A lot of people would say 'Oh, it's not possible' and when you go out and do it and show people, then maybe more people will think, 'You know it's something that has been done, so why can't I?'”

The Mexico Double Deca was even more challenging, with two crashes on the bicycle portion of the race, but Hill persevered.

“Now that I'm finished I'm happy to be able to sit down and not set my alarm clock for three hours and move again. It's quite peaceful. I'm just really enjoying my day,” said Hill.

To complete back-to-back Decas, Hill said the stars aligned and the rare opportunity to compete in the races presented itself, so she jumped at the challenge.

“I thought it was now or never because this opportunity might not arise again for a long time,” she said. “I thought 'You know what, I'm up for the challenge, let's do it.'”

The actual race was only part of the challenge, as she had to spend a lot of time away from work and home. It was also not cheap to compete in two races in a row.

So what is next for Hill?

A Double Deca of course.

The ultra athlete has her sights set on a Double Deca race in Brazil in May 2024.

“Completing that one is my next goal,” she said. “I also want to challenge the world time record of 240 hours. To do that, I will need to have a perfect race.”

Hill said she has also heard there may be a Triple Deca in Italy.

“I'm not 100 per cent in on that yet, but it is definitely a thought that is running around my head,” she said.

So what drives the 41 year old to push herself to such extremes?

“I just really love racing. Where it may seem torture to a lot of other people, to me it just looks like a month of exercise,” she said. “While I would rather sit on the couch, I know that it is probably good for me to move outside of my comfort zone because I grow. When I challenge myself, I learn a lot about myself and that is what continues to drive me.”

Hill said the support she receives from her home town also helps motivate her during races.

“I love my town,” she said.