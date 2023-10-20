Vernon man having sex assault conviction heard by the B.C. Court of Appeal today

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon businessman is having the appeal of his sexual conviction heard by the BC Court of Appeal today.

Former hockey coach Keith Chase, 56, was convicted in March 2022 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Chase was sentenced to 23 months for the 2004 alleged incident.

He was a friend of the family and the teen's minor hockey coach at the time.

Other than the sexual assault, Chase has no criminal record and is known in the community for his charitable work through his business, Chasers Bottle Depot.

Chase is appealing to have a new trial, saying the trial judge erred by failing to consider inconsistencies between the complainant’s police statement and her trial testimony.