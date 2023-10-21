With Vernon's last walk-in clinic set to close, province said no additional funding will be made available

Photo: Castanet file photo

NDP Health Minister Adrienne Dix is fully supportive of Vernon medical facilities, but don't expect any additional cash to keep the city's last walk-in clinic open.

Earlier this week, Vernon doctors said the Sterling walk-in clinic will close Nov. 15 due to a lack of support staff.

Sterling is the last walk-in clinic serving Greater Vernon. The North Okanagan Medical Clinic located in the Vernon Superstore, closed in September.

Doctors said they are ready, willing and able to see patients at the Sterling walk in, but more support staff are needed.

Doctors say the closure will add increased pressure to the already overwhelmed Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room and the downtown primary urgent care centre.

In an interview with Castanet, Dix said the province has shown “unprecedented support” for walk-in clinics across the province with “97 per cent of doctors” approving of the existing funding model.

Dix noted several province-wide programs that are in place to support primary care facilities such as the Sterling walk-in clinic and said additional funding can not be provided to one facility over the others.

Dix said they are looking at all of the options available to support local doctors within the parameters of the agreement between doctors and the government, adding officials are also working on how to continue to support residents in need of medical care when the walk in closes.

“We are looking at all of the options to support them,” Dix said, adding the province will have to step up and address any new issues that will arise.

“Obviously, our preference is to do what we have done in many other communities which is use the exceptional, unprecedented investment in primary care to support health care in communities,” Dix said, adding the downtown Vernon urgent primary care centre saw more than 76,000 patients up to June 30.

He said if the walk in closes, the province will have to “increase other services to meet the demand, but our preference would be that clinics continue on.”

Dix did not comment when asked if he knows of any other communities the size of Greater Vernon that do not have a walk in clinic, repeating that is why the province brought in the urgent and primary care centre and provided stabilization funding for walk in clinics.

Dix said the province will continue to work with doctors on the issue and MLA Harwinder Sandhu, who is a registered nurse, “is absolutely focused on this and it is an absolute priority for us.”

However, when it comes to additional funding Dix said “you can't offer more than anyone else gets” and that the current funding model is “overwhelmingly supported” by doctors.

“We are fully committed to Vernon and we are going to do everything we can to ensure the people get the care they need,” said Dix.

Once the walk-in closes, patients seeking primary care, or after hours and urgent care, can go to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room, the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre, 3105 28th Ave., or the after-hours clinics in Lake Country, Kelowna or Salmon Arm.

For questions regarding where you can receive medical care you are asked to contact the websites of Interior Health or the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

“We have exhausted all attempts to acquire the needed supports to stay open and avoid closure. We are saddened by this difficult decision and sorry for the inevitable frustration it will cause to patients in our community,” doctors said in a joint statement.