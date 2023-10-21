Okanagan resident recently spotted a cherry-faced dragonfly

Photo: Jacquie McDonald

Today's Bug of the Week is a colourful critter with big, bulging eyes.

Jacquie McDonald snapped a picture of a red dragonfly recently.

“I thought this was such a beautiful dragonfly, we saw it once in August and never again,” she said. “Apparently it's a common dragonfly in B.C.”

The cherry-faced meadowhawk is one of many types of dragonflies that can be seen flittering around the province.

Anyone who has spent time at a mountain lake in B.C. has seen these unique bugs which are beneficial to have around as they feed on a variety of aquatic bugs including mosquito larvae. The less larvae there is, the fewer mosquitoes there are.

Dragonflies also feast on adult mosquitoes as well as mayflies, termites and just about any soft-bodied insect.

They will even eat very small fish and tadpoles.

The cherry-faced meadowhawk is actually one of the smaller dragonflies, and can be found from Yukon to the southern United States.

As winter looms, there are still a few bugs out there. If you have had a close encounter of the insect variety, send us a picture at [email protected] and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.