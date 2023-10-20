Photo: Shanda Hill

Vernon's Shanda Hill has clinched the DecaUltraTri Continuous Double Deca victory in San Felipe, GTO, Mexico.

Her journey took her 26 days to surpass Ronny Roesler from Germany and snag the top spot overall for her third Double Deca finish.

The DecaUltraTri event started with six determined athletes; however, three athletes bowed out due to the extreme conditions, highlighting how tough this challenge was. Hill's outstanding performance adds another Double Deca finish this year, following her triumphant campaign in Buchs, Switzerland, last month.

With this historic feat, Hill solidifies her reputation as one of Canada's top-tier ultra triathletes and gains global recognition. Over the past two months, Shanda swam an impressive 152 km, biked a whopping 7,200 km, and ran an incredible 1,688 km.

The Double Deca Ultra Triathlon is the ultimate test of human endurance, pushing the boundaries of physical and mental limits. Athletes are tasked with completing the staggering equivalent of twenty iron-distance triathlons, taking on the following distances over an extended continuous period: