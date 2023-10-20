Rail Trail reconciliACTION signage aims to share stories

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

People using the Okanagan Rail Trail this weekend will have the opportunity to take part in reconciliACTION

Signage posted by School District 22 has QR codes for people to utilize which will teach interested parties the story of Chanie Wenjack.

Sheryl Newton, district Indigenous Lead Teacher, said signs are filled with information both about Chanie and his story as well as the Kamloops Residential School.

“One of the signs has a list of names of the children who went to the Kamloops Indian Residential School, but never came home,” said Newton. “So all through the walk there is a sign at each kilometre mark up until Kekuli Provincial Park.”

Chanie was nine-years-old when he was sent to the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential school in Kenora, Ontario. When he was 12-years-old he and nine others attempted to run away, Chanie tried to reunite with his family 600-kilometres away.

Chanie passed away of starvation and exhaustion and his body was found a week after he’d initially run away.

Newton said having signage on the rail trail was significant as Chanie would have walked along railway tracks as he fled the residential school.

Students from Harwood Elementary School walked the path throughout the week, with three Grade 7 classes taking part.

Newton says signage was posted on Tuesday and will be up until Sunday.

“I would urge the community to actually stop and read what's there because it's just so important,” she said.

“It should be part of reconciliACTION, not reconciliation, but reconciliACTION. It’s the action part that you're doing to progress or learn more about the truth.”