Okanagan gondola clears hurdle at RDNO

Chelsey Mutter

The Okanagan is one step closer to having a new gondola built.

The zoning and land use change required for developers to begin building the multi-million dollar attraction south of Vernon passed its third reading at the RDNO’s board meeting on Oct. 18.

Next steps for Ridge North America, the project developers, will be to meet a list of conditions set out by the RDNO. Once those are met, the land and zoning changes will be adopted and the project can go ahead.

“That’s pretty common in development, once you get past third reading that’s kind of the final major hurdle,” explained Rav Soomal, vice president of Ridge North America.

"Once you get past that there’s development permit, building permit, and there’s lots of smaller conditions attached within that final adoption but those are more common and the big ones are now, hopefully, behind us after third reading.”

Conditions will require developers to get approvals from both the Ministry of Transportation and the Agricultural Land Commission. Soomal says they’ve already begun working on the required conditions, as some of them can take time to come through.

“We’ve been given that list from the outset of the project, so we’re always chipping away and trying to get ahead, and working with our professionals to get across the finish line so we can make this dream of the community become a reality for the residents of the Okanagan.”

Current conditions would also require developers make arrangements for a future public trail corridor and obtain an environmental permit.

Soomal says he anticipates the project will break ground sometime in 2024 with the first gondola ride taking place as soon as 2025.

The attraction site is adjacent to Highway 97 and the gondola is promised to have spectacular views of Kalamalka Lake.

Residents were recently given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the project to the RDNO. While many expressions of support were given, one area of concern was the Bailey Road and Highway 97 intersection which people said needed to be updated with or without the project going ahead.