Vernon museum to host Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in BC travelling exhibition

Photo: MAV

Indigenous languages will be coming to life at the Museum and Archives of Vernon.

The Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in BC travelling exhibition opens at the museum Oct. 26.

Participants might find themselves expanding their vocabulary and appreciating the state of Indigenous languages spoken in BC after visiting the Museum & Archives of Vernon.

Attendees can learn what First Nations communities throughout the province are doing to help 34 different languages survive and flourish, in Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in BC, a beautifully designed exhibition from the Royal BC Museum and First Peoples’ Cultural Council that celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages in the face of change.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this exhibit until May of 2024," says Gwyneth Evans, the MAV's head of archives. "We are especially interested in enhancing the exhibit even further through the inclusion of a closer look at nsyilxc?n, the language of the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation, on whose traditional, ancestral and unceded territory the MAV is located."

Languages are powerful and potent markers of identity and culture. BC, one of the planet’s most linguistically diverse regions, is known as a linguistic “hotspot” because of the diversity and vitality of the First Nations languages.

Through interactive stations, video and audio, the exhibit provides visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the history of disrupted languages in BC, the complexity of these languages and the people – and entire communities – that are working tirelessly to document and revitalize them.

The travelling exhibition will be soft-launched on Oct. 26 and on display until May 2024 at the museum, 3009 32nd Ave. The MAV is also pleased to be hosting an official exhibit opening on Nov. 9.

"We are honoured to have Dr. Bill Cohen, a Syilx educator, artist, story-teller and author, as our guest speaker for the opening ceremony," says Evans. "Dr. Cohen's work with language and cultural knowledge revitalization aligns wonderfully with the themes of this exhibit."

The exhibit opening begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6.

Drinks and light snacks will be served, and, after Cohen's presentation, attendees will be invited to view the exhibit. This event is free for the public to attend, with an optional pay-what-you-may donation at the door.

Seating is limited and museum officials request attendees reserve a seat by clicking here.