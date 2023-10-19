Photo: CTV News

A call has gone out for local residents to gather in support of Gaza, which has been bombarded by Israeli forces after Hamas launched a surprise attack earlier this month.

The Walk Of Grief for Gaza will be held at the band shell in Vernon's Polson Park Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

“Our intention is to not only show our support, but to also bring attention to Gaza’s suffering and condemn the continuous onslaught on the Palestinian people, recognized by the UN as crimes against humanity. The time is now for people to show their outrage at the flagrant disregard for international human rights,” organizers said in an email.

Participants are asked to wear dark clothing and to make signs that will be clear and visible.

Although there will be some words of welcome and handouts before the walk, organizers said the grief walk will be done in silence.

“Our signs, flags and presence will speak for us,” organizers said.