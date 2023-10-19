223415
Vernon  

College holding an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kal Campus in Vernon

Discover Okanagan College

The public is invited to check out what all the Kalamalka Campus of Okanagan College has to offer this evening.

The open house takes place 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to discover what is available at Okanagan College at the Program Fair in the Kal View Cafe? and at the Spotlight Sessions that will be held around the campus.

The Spotlight Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Arts - Room D221 Business - Room D223 Early Childhood Educations in room E102, Health in room D233, Science in room D310 (Lecture Theatre) and Writing and Publishing in room D100, affectionately called The Bunker.

Participants can also enter to win a $500 tuition voucher.

