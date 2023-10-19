Vernon's own Shanda Hill on the verge of making history at the Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous

Photo: Facebook

It's day 26 of the Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous and Vernon's own Shanda Hill has taken the lead.

Just one day away from conquering her second Double Deca this year, Hill is on the verge of etching her name into the hallowed annals of Ultra Triathlon history.

When she crosses the finish line, Hill will be the only athlete ever to have done three of the races, each the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons.

On her Facebook page, Hill's team posted that last night she fuelled her inner fire with an epic six-hour slumber to prepare for the final push.

“A Double Deca isn't your typical triathlon: it's a heart-pounding odyssey that includes a jaw-dropping 76-km swim, an adrenaline-pumping 3,600-km bike ride, and a mind-boggling 844-km run. This is the ultimate test of human endurance and a true adventure of epic proportions,” said a post on her Facebook page.

Hill's third Double Deca is taking place in Mexico. She has already completed the gruelling race in Switzerland earlier this year and in Mexico in 2019.

And this and the last one, in Switzerland, were done just 10 days apart.

As of 8 a.m. CST this morning, the race standings are Hill in first place at 753 km completed out of 844 km, German Ronny Roessler holds second place at 752 km and Tsai Ming-Yi of Taiwan in third at 482 km.

The race started on Sept. 23, and participants have until Oct. 24 to finish it.