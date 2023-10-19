Vernon RCMP seize handgun, drugs, money and numerous e-bikes in raid

Photo: RCMP

A search warrant executed by Vernon police led to the seizure of a firearm, cash, drugs and a large number of bikes.

On Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m., RCMP received a weapons complaint for a residence in the 1600-block of 33rd Street in Vernon.

In a press release, Const. Chris Terleski said multiple officers responded to the call, and a number of people were taken into custody, including one person with a warrant.

While conducting the investigation, officers discovered a stolen bicycle inside the garage and the scene was held while investigators obtained a warrant to search the property.

The search was conducted later that evening, and as a result, a quantity of suspected drugs, cash and a handgun were seized from inside the home.

Multiple e-bikes and mountain bikes, confirmed to have been stolen, were also recovered from the property. Several bikes have already been given back to their rightful owners, and police have released photos of the remainder in hopes they can also be returned.

“A few of these bikes we recovered had been reported as stolen and because of that, we were able to return them,” Terleski said.

“It’s a good example of why we encourage everyone to report all stolen property to us. In the event we do find it later on, it makes it easier for us to get it back to where it belongs. In any case, we would love to find the owners of these bikes, so if yours has been stolen or gone missing, and you recognize one of these, give us a call.”

According to Mounties, the investigation is continuing and once complete, will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a full assessment of charges.

If anyone believes one of the recovered bikes are theirs and can prove ownership, they should contact Const. Shaun Miranda at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-18234.