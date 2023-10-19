Vernon Pickleball Association voted the best in Canada

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association

Members have long said the Vernon Pickleball Association is the best club in the land, and known they have the title to prove it.

After weeks of voting, the VPA was named Canada's Best Pickleball Club for 2023 by Pickleball Today, besting 140 clubs across the country for the prestigious honour.

“We won! We are now officially Canada’s best pickleball club! Thank you to everyone who voted for us - we have a club to be proud of,” said a post on the club's Facebook page.

Since its inception a decade ago, the VPA has grown to become one of premier clubs in the country.

In those 10 years the VPA has grown from a few dozen enthusiastic pickleball adopters to a club of 1,000 players of all skill levels and ages.

Members also raised $1.2 million in less than two months to build the Okanagan Wealth Advisor's Pickleball Complex, affectionately called the Pickleball Palace.

The VPA is currently embarking on Phase III of the complex, called ‘Hermann House,' named after Wally Hermann, one of the founding members of VPA who passed away. It will consist of a front office reception area, meeting room and changing rooms.

Earlier this year, the VPA hosted the first BC Provincial Pickleball Championships with more than 600 players participating.

The club is run by a volunteer board of directors with many others volunteering on the numerous committees and volunteering throughout the year assisting with tournaments.

There are now four paid employees due to the club's size and busyness of the courts which are open seven days a week from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

