Grandmother of Vernon teen still seeks answers six years after remains found

It has been six long years and Darcy Martin is still waiting for justice.

On Oct. 21, 2017, the remains of her 18-year-old granddaughter, Traci Genereaux, were found at a property on Salmon River Road.

The discovery came after an extensive search of the rural property which was associated with Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man who has received convictions for violent acts against women.

No connection to Sagmoen has been made in the death of the Vernon teen, but police have called her death suspicious since day one.

“We still miss her terribly,” Martin said, as the sad anniversary looms.

Martin has kept in contact with investigating officers over the years, but said little information has been made available.

She was assured the case is still being actively investigated, but said she hasn't been provided with any new updates.

“I know that they can't tell me anything, but I would like to know are we getting closer,” Martin said. “If nothing is going to happen, please at least tell me that. Then we can deal with that.

“I asked them, 'Is this a cold case and when will it become a cold case,' and they [RCMP] said it will never become a cold case.”

Martin remains hopeful she will get a call one day telling her there has been a break in the case.

Even if someone is charged, Martin knows there will be more hard days ahead.

“Am I looking forward to having to sit in a courtroom and listen to what may have happened to her? No, I think that would probably kill me, but to see someone being held accountable for it, that would make me so happy,” Martin said.

“It would give us a little peace of mind, though we are never going to get her back, we [are] never going to forget her, but somebody has to be held accountable.”

The nightmare began May 29, 2017, when Genereaux was reported missing.

About five months later, on Oct. 21, 2017, her remains were found at the rural farm.

Genereaux is one of five women who have gone missing in the region.

Ashley Simpson, who lived on Yankee Flats Road near Silver Creek, was last heard from in April 2016. In December 2021, Simpson's boyfriend Derek Lee Matthew Favell was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Caitlyn Potts disappeared from the Enderby area in February 2016 and is still missing.

Deanna Mildred Wertz, 46, was reported missing from the Yankee Flats Road area in July 2016, and 31-year-old Nicole Bell was reported missing to police on Sept. 7, 2017. Bell disappeared from the Sicamous area.

Anyone with information about any of the missing women is urged to contact their local RCMP detachment.