Sign fines issued for 2022 Coldstream candidates

Photo: pixabay

Three candidates who ran for office for the District of Coldstream during the 2022 campaign have come in contravention of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

James Garlick ran for mayor, while Simone Runyan and Glen Taylor sought to be elected as councillors. All have been slapped with fines by Elections BC.

According to an enforcement notice, an investigation was launched after complaints were filed alleging lawn signs promoting their candidacy did not include a complete authorization statement as required by the act.

As a result of the complaints, investigations were launched by Elections BC for all three candidates.

Each received an enforcement notice which contained the same information.

"Elections BC’s compliance team contacted you to remind you about the requirement to include the respective authorization statements on your election advertisements," the notice said.

While all candidates breached the same regulation, each had a different approach to bring their signage into compliance.

Runyan attached a sticker with missing information within a day and was fined $150.

Garlick told investigators his stickers had fallen off and promised to quickly replace them, he was fined $200.

Taylor to chose to add the necessary information to the signs with permanent marker and was also fined $200.