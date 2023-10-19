Interior Health scrambling to keep Vernon's last walk-in clinic open

Chelsey Mutter

Interior Health says it’s still trying to work with Vernon’s last walk-in clinic to prevent its looming closure, set to take place on Nov. 15.

Chris Simms, IH's executive director of clinical operations in the North Okanagan, says the health authority has been in regular contact with Sterling Clinic leadership about the challenges it's facing and potential solutions.

“Partners such as the Ministry of Health and Division of Family Practice are actively supporting these discussions and working on solutions to prevent the clinic from closure,” Simms said.

“For example, the new Longitudinal Family Physician Payment Model brings potential options to financially support, temporary stabilization funding has been provided to the clinic, and the Shuswap North Okanagan Primary Care Network has been exploring additional supports to keep this clinic open.”

A joint statement from local doctors outlines the issues facing the clinic are not about a lack of doctors, but rather an inability to find support staff.

"We have exhausted all attempts to acquire the needed supports to stay open and avoid closure," the statement said.

Tracey Kirkman, executive director for the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice, says the organization was saddened to hear about the impending closure.

“SNO supports all our clinics and physicians,” Kirkman said. “SNO was unable to support the Sterling Centre Clinic requests as they were not within the mandate of the divisions.”

Community Futures has been trying to expand health coverage in Vernon through options like a Community Health Centre and housing for medical residents. Leigha Horsfield, the executive director, said every sector is in the midst of a staffing shortage and the walk-in clinic's closure will impact the whole region.

“It means less access to care for residents and further pressures on existing services.”

Simms says he understands the looming closure is concerning for patients and said work is underway on transition plans with providers.

In the interim, IH suggested people go through their family doctors, family nurse practitioners or book same-day urgent care appointments at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC).

"The Vernon UPCC is not presently able to accept new patients for longitudinal care but it working to increase capacity to attach more patients in the near future," the ministry said. "The UPCC continues to serve patients needing urgent and episodic care."

Vernon's UPCC requires patients to make same-day appointments, and IH said those usually book up within one hour of the phone lines opening.

Community members are advised to call Health Link at 811, speak with community pharmacists for some aliments, or call 911 or visit the Vernon Jubilee Hospital for urgent care.