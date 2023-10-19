Rules for Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail fast-tracked before official opening

Photo: RDNO Construction on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail began June, 2023

With a two-kilometre test stretch of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail set to officially open any day now, Regional District of North Okanagan members expedited regulations and fees for the public pathway during a Wednesday meeting.

Stakeholders from Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Electoral Areas D and F approved and adopted a bylaw which covers how the rail trail section will be used and what user fees will be.

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton explained having all three readings and adoption of a bylaw was necessary for the regulations to pass quickly.

“You don’t want someone to throw a big music festival there and rip up all the grass with no regulations in place,” he said.

He explained the bylaw would bring the soon to be opened trail segment in compliance with other area parks and public spaces.

“These are the same sort of regulations you would see in parks [in] Lumby or Enderby. This gives us the ability to decide what happens in the park,” he said, adding the use of motor vehicles is prohibited but there would be no enforcement unless bylaws are in place.

Fees, permit prices and regulations are part of the bylaw, which Acton said is aimed to prevent misuse of the trail.

Crews started working on the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the project in late June when the contract was awarded to Yucwmenlúcwu, a division of Splatsin Development Corp.

In Secwepemctsin, Yucwmenlúcwu translates to "Caretakers of the Land."

Members of the Splatsin First Nation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of North Okanagan have formed a partnership to develop another 50 kilometres of the trail.

When complete, it will stretch between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Acton says while the trail has not officially opened, people are using it and seem to be enjoying the route.

The federal and provincial governments contributed $459,061 to the project. In addition, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association partnered with the provincial Ministry of Tourism to secure an additional $250,000.

The RDNO is continuing to secure funds for the completion of the trail.